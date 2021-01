BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a tweet from Warren County Schools, they are limiting capacity to 15% for all athletic events.

This is due to KHSAA and KDE recommendations, and attendance numbers will vary between schools based upon building size.

