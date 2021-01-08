Advertisement

All branches of the Warren County Public Library open to the public

Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
Rotary Club donates books to Warren County Public Library (WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a Facebook post, the Warren County Public Library has announced that all branches are now open to the public.

We can't even begin to tell you how much we've missed all out patrons! Be sure to drop by any of our locations and say "hi". Our hours and locations can be found here 👇👇👇 https://warrenpl.org/locations/

Posted by Warren County Public Library on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Earlier this week the library system announced the re-opening of the Main Library, Bob Kirby, and Smiths Grove branches to foot traffic.

The hours for all library branches remain the same that they have been for the last several months.

  • Monday-Thursday: 8AM-4PM
  • Friday: 9AM-5PM

They will continue to be closed on the weekends.

Curbside pickup is still available through all branches Monday through Friday.

