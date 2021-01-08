All branches of the Warren County Public Library open to the public
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a Facebook post, the Warren County Public Library has announced that all branches are now open to the public.
Earlier this week the library system announced the re-opening of the Main Library, Bob Kirby, and Smiths Grove branches to foot traffic.
The hours for all library branches remain the same that they have been for the last several months.
- Monday-Thursday: 8AM-4PM
- Friday: 9AM-5PM
They will continue to be closed on the weekends.
Curbside pickup is still available through all branches Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.