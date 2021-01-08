Advertisement

Boeing 737 Settlement

(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST
Associated Press - Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner.

The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all. Boeing is agreeing to pay money for crash victims’ families, airline customers and airlines, as well as a fine.

The 737 Max entered service in 2017. The first crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia, and a second occurred five months later in Ethiopia. In both cases, an automated system pushed the noses of the planes down, and pilots were unable to regain control.

