Bowling Green man’s stimulus check goes to wrong account

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second round of stimulus checks .went to thousands of the wrong bank accounts.

Some customers of Turbo Tax and HR Block say their stimulus checks were deposited in the wrong bank accounts.

A Bowling Green man says he used HR Block to prepare his tax returns in 2019 and last week he went to check the status of his stimulus check.

“It shows last year, back in April when the first payment went in and went into my bank account. Then now the second one says your money went in on January 4, but it had a different bank account number,” said Kerry Norton.

Norton said once he discovered the mistake it took about three to four hours for him to get his money into the correct account.

“Be vigilant, get on the irs.gov website and go to get my payment. And if it’s not in their account, and they need to check h&r block, if they filed through them online.”

If your check isn’t in your account this week, it is suggested you contact your local HR Block office or TurboTax.

