Clouds slow to move out this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another cold one tonight as flurries move from the area giving way to dry but chilly air. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a low around 26. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday, temperatures warm up just a little bit as we see highs in the low 40s, but lows will remain around the mid 20s. Monday, highs will warm up only slightly to about the low-to-mid 40s, but a chance of rain and snow showers is possible through the evening. Lows for Monday are likely to remain in the upper 20s. Rain or snow showers may continue into Tuesday, but overall the rest of Tuesday looks dry. Tuesday, temps will cool slightly to the lower 40s while lows will dip to the lower 30s. Wednesday into Thursday, we warm up with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s, while Thursday looks to warm up into the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon. Thursday lows will remain in the mid 30s while Friday temperatures once again cool back into the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler. High 40, Low 24, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer. High 41, Low 26, winds N-3

MONDAY: Chance of Showers, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 29, winds NE-3

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 37

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 69 (2006)

Record Low: -12 (1877)

Today’s Precip: Trace

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.46″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

