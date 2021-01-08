Comfort bags delivered to local sheriff’s department to help kids in traumatic situations

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

The Letcher County Sheriff’s Department this week received a donation from an organization to help kids in the area.

Love Harper-Comfort Bags is an organization created by Shelly and Ron Poston in 2020 after losing their two-year-old granddaughter Harper Mitchell to child abuse in Virginia.

“We hope that somewhere it will help a child,” said Shelly. “You know we really thought it was going to be a one-time delivery. We did it to just local counties now of course we realize that the need was much greater.”

The goal of the bags is to take the child’s mind off a tragic situation.

“She always smiled. I mean she wanted everyone around her smiling and she loved to give,” said Shelly. “We wanted to do something we felt like we needed to do something to keep her memory alive and try to carry out the work she wasn’t allowed to do. You know to bring happiness. "

In 2020, they delivered nearly 450 bags across Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky with the most recent delivery in Letcher County.

“The bags are filled with teddy bears, stuffed animals, coloring books, crayons, bubbles. they have Play-Doh they have puzzles. "

As they continue to see the real impact of the bags first hand.

" I mean they will call literally crying saying hey I’ve seen this child’s eyes the minute that they open this bookbag they went from a tragic situation in their mind frantic stressed to oh here’s a teddy bear here’s a puzzle here’s a coloring book,” said Ron.

The couple never forgetting their inspiration as they leave a lasting hand on Harper’s legacy.

“It’s not about us. It’s not about me and Poppy it’s about Harper and letting her still touch people’s lives the way that she did,” said Shelly.

If you are interested in helping or donating to the organization you can reach out to them through their Facebook page below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.