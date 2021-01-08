Congressman Brett Guthrie shares pictures of a tattered US Capitol building
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie shared pictures of the US Capitol on his Facebook page as it looked two days after Trump supporters stormed the capitol building.
“We have the right to protest peacefully, but those who broke into the Capitol crossed the line from protestors to violent mob,” Guthrie said in the post.
See the post and photos below.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.