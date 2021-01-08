Edmonson County man arrested on drug charges after being served arrest warrant

CHALYBEATE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputies went to Sunflower Lane in the Chalybeate community to serve arrest warrants on 60-year-old George Kelly Tarter for a parole violation on methamphetamine manufacturing, and for failure to appear on methamphetamine possession.

Deputies say when they arrived they saw suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Tarter was arrested on both warrants and faces new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

