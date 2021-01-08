Advertisement

Edmonson County man arrested on drug charges after being served arrest warrant

George Kelly Tarter
George Kelly Tarter(Hart County Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST
CHALYBEATE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputies went to Sunflower Lane in the Chalybeate community to serve arrest warrants on 60-year-old George Kelly Tarter for a parole violation on methamphetamine manufacturing, and for failure to appear on methamphetamine possession.

Deputies say when they arrived they saw suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Tarter was arrested on both warrants and faces new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

