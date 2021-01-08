Edmonton man arrested for stolen property

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence of Austin L. England with a search warrant on John T. Fields Road regarding a current theft investigation.

Once the warrant was executed, several road signs belonging to the Metcalfe County Road Department were recovered inside the residence. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Metcalfe Co Theft Arrest (Metcalfe Co Sherriff)

Austin L. England was placed under arrest and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This offense remains under investigation by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office.

