Advertisement

Edmonton man arrested for stolen property

Austin L. England Mugshot
Austin L. England Mugshot(Metcalfe Co Sherriff)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence of Austin L. England with a search warrant on John T. Fields Road regarding a current theft investigation.

Once the warrant was executed, several road signs belonging to the Metcalfe County Road Department were recovered inside the residence. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Metcalfe Co Theft Arrest
Metcalfe Co Theft Arrest(Metcalfe Co Sherriff)

Austin L. England was placed under arrest and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This offense remains under investigation by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
Local Reaction: House Bill 1 would prevent another closure of schools, churches and businesses
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Bowling Green man’s stimulus check goes to wrong account
Twitter disables Trumps's Twitter account
Twitter permanently bans Trump
tScanir (WBKO)
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.

Latest News

Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement following ‘militia rally’ in Frankfort
Aviation Heritage Park Museum construction.
Aviation Heritage Park begins museum construction
COVID-19 vaccinations Phase 1b
Superintendents excited for educators to be apart of Phase 1B for COVID vaccinations
TVA logo (Source AP)
6 area schools receive TVA partnership STEM grants
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.