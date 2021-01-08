Evicted during this pandemic? Kentucky Legal Aid breaks down how to get help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This pandemic has caused a host of problems; ranging from unemployment, job loss, and the inability for some to pay for their rent and utilities.

The CDC implemented a moratorium on evictions and according to their website, it states the following:

“The Order temporarily halts residential evictions of covered persons for nonpayment of rent during September 4, 2020, through January 31, 2021. This means that a landlord, owner of a residential property, or another person with a legal right to pursue an eviction or a possessory action cannot evict for nonpayment of the rent any covered person from any residential property in any U.S. state or U.S. territory where the Order applies. We explain where the Order applies and who is covered later in this document.”

So how do you get help if you’re facing possible eviction during this pandemic? 13 News spoke with Kentucky Legal Aid about how to apply for assistance and what steps to take if you find yourself in this difficult situation. Attorney Katina Miner, Advocacy Director with the Kentucky Legal Aid in Bowling Green explains.

In what ways are people currently protected or covered under the current moratorium?

Katina: “There is a CDC Centers for Disease Control moratorium on eviction for nonpayment of rent. And it’s narrowly nonpayment of rent that’s been extended through the end of January. So it currently is set to expire on January 31. It applies in Kentucky and all 50 states. And what that means is that a landlord can’t evict a covered person for nonpayment of rent. But to be covered by the moratorium, a tenant needs to sign and provide a declaration, which is just a sworn statement signed a sworn statement to their landlords. And I can go into more detail about what that says. But I want to make very clear that it’s not just an automatic thing that you can invoke, you must if you’re a tenant who needs this protection file, on file, submit a declaration.”

Katina says you aren’t automatically covered under this moratorium, you must apply and meet specific criteria.

“In order to be covered, a tenant needs to sign the sworn statement, which is called the declaration, they need to state basically under oath, that they are making their best efforts that they’ve taken best efforts to get available government rent assistance, that they meet certain financial limits for an individual that’s $99,000 per year. So it’s difficult to meet the financial limits, they need to say that they’re unable to pay the rent or pay the full rent due to substantial loss of household income loss compensable hours or wages, a layoff, or extraordinary out of pocket medical expenses. They also need to say that they’re making their best efforts to make timely partial payments, and for their rent as circumstances may permit. And then that eviction, if they were evicted, it would likely render the tenant homeless or force them to double up, you know, move into close quarters that would pose a risk of COVID spreading,” said Katina.

How are people not covered under the moratorium?

Katina: “It’s not as broad as it sounds. So, the only nonpayment of rent cases are covered under the CDC moratorium, and evictions are still being filed for nonpayment. Again, tenants have to respond and actually submit the declaration to get its protection and they may even have to go to court to assert those rights. You can also be evicted even at this time for other reasons, aside from nonpayment. So for example, engaging in criminal activity in your rental unit or on-premises, threatening the health and safety of other residents, or there are several other reasons but anything and breaking any other contractual obligations, beliefs other than nonhuman threats. And sometimes even if it’s one of those reasons for action, and it’s not a nonpayment case, there may still be reasons to object or contestant eviction filed on other grounds. So it’s always advisable to talk to the attorney if a tenant is served with a notice to quit or court papers for a court date with an eviction.”

“We serve clients not just in Warren County, but in 35 counties in South Central and Western Kentucky. And our intake line is open Monday through Thursday 8:30 am to 6 pm. People can reach us at 270-782-5740. We offer assistance in eviction, but also a broad range of other civil legal issues.”

If you’re facing eviction and need help with legal questions you can contact the Bowling Green branch of Kentucky Legal Aid at the following:

Kentucky Legal Aid - Click here for their website

Address: 1700 Destiny Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Phone: (270) 782-1924

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.