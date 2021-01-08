Experts: WKU Dr’s of Political Science weigh-in on Capitol protests

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the protests on Capitol Hill Wednesday, 13 News spoke with Western Kentucky University political scientists Dr. Saundra Curry Ardrey and Dr. Scott Lasley.

Q: As the nation watched the events that unfolded yesterday on Capitol Hill, what were your initial reactions?

The crowd is pushed further back as police secure the U.S. Capitol and lawn out front shortly before 6 pm curfew #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th #America pic.twitter.com/HkUFyKVacw — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Dr. Ardrey: “So many things went through my mind, a million are laying the blame, you know, on the president. But, I thought other leaders must also take responsibility. You know, Donald Trump may have lit the match, but the kindling, the trash, the twigs, the seeds of mistrust were already there. And so he just lit the match and incited them.”

Dr. Lasley: “I think it was certainly one of them, you know, in a really bad year. Certainly, perhaps the lowest point or at least, you know, it was, it was tough to see, tough to watch.”

Dr. Ardrey: “This is all being fueled, I think, by angry rhetoric, the demonization of others, by leaders, and this is for both Democrats and Republicans.”

Police fire teargas out of the U.S. Capitol Building as they try to control the crowd here in DC #dcriots #capitolbreach #USCapitol #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/CsMXAFynSZ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Q: As we move forward from this event. What precedent do you think this sets for our future?

Dr. Ardrey: “I think, Brandon, this really does serve as a wake-up call, sort of an alarm for all elected officials and for our public servants to, you know, and that the lesson here the precedents as we go forward, is that words matter. You know, the rhetoric and the tones are important. And they serve as cues for folks who may not have as much information as to what is acceptable and what is unacceptable in terms of how do you talk about some of these issues. And so I think what it says to us that going forward, we have to be very careful about what we say and how we say it.”

Dr. Lasley: “I think what it does more than anything it provides an opportunity. The question is, you know, we didn’t get here in a day. We’re not gonna move from here in a day. And so, you know, this, this has been years in the making. Now, obviously, you know, certain, we’ve had accelerants, you know, so if we start thinking about where we go from here, what you hope is that it’s an inflection point. That this is a signal or a wake-up call. That we can’t continue to go down the road we’re going down.”

Trump supporters break into the U.S. Capitol Building after storming the police line here in Washington #DC #Trump #DCRally #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Q8jdQjqNla — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

In Wednesday’s infiltration of the Capitol, at least four people have died, and 50 police officers were injured. President Trump releasing a statement overnight saying that he will transition power on January 20.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.