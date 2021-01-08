Advertisement

Experts: WKU Dr’s of Political Science weigh-in on Capitol protests

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the protests on Capitol Hill Wednesday, 13 News spoke with Western Kentucky University political scientists Dr. Saundra Curry Ardrey and Dr. Scott Lasley.

Q: As the nation watched the events that unfolded yesterday on Capitol Hill, what were your initial reactions?

Dr. Ardrey: “So many things went through my mind, a million are laying the blame, you know, on the president. But, I thought other leaders must also take responsibility. You know, Donald Trump may have lit the match, but the kindling, the trash, the twigs, the seeds of mistrust were already there. And so he just lit the match and incited them.”

Dr. Lasley: “I think it was certainly one of them, you know, in a really bad year. Certainly, perhaps the lowest point or at least, you know, it was, it was tough to see, tough to watch.”

Dr. Ardrey: “This is all being fueled, I think, by angry rhetoric, the demonization of others, by leaders, and this is for both Democrats and Republicans.”

Q: As we move forward from this event. What precedent do you think this sets for our future?

Dr. Ardrey: “I think, Brandon, this really does serve as a wake-up call, sort of an alarm for all elected officials and for our public servants to, you know, and that the lesson here the precedents as we go forward, is that words matter. You know, the rhetoric and the tones are important. And they serve as cues for folks who may not have as much information as to what is acceptable and what is unacceptable in terms of how do you talk about some of these issues. And so I think what it says to us that going forward, we have to be very careful about what we say and how we say it.”

Dr. Lasley: “I think what it does more than anything it provides an opportunity. The question is, you know, we didn’t get here in a day. We’re not gonna move from here in a day. And so, you know, this, this has been years in the making. Now, obviously, you know, certain, we’ve had accelerants, you know, so if we start thinking about where we go from here, what you hope is that it’s an inflection point. That this is a signal or a wake-up call. That we can’t continue to go down the road we’re going down.”

In Wednesday’s infiltration of the Capitol, at least four people have died, and 50 police officers were injured. President Trump releasing a statement overnight saying that he will transition power on January 20.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
Warren County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday morning’s fatal ATV crash
A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
3 more die during Capitol Hill riot
Erika Shields will be taking over from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Yvette...
Shots fired in downtown Louisville as protesters condemn new LMPD chief
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Latest News

The Green River Ferry has resumed service after being closed for a renovation project.
Mammoth Cave Ferry reopens
Governor Andy Beshear delivers state of address
Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth
Light showers flying through the area tonight
Light showers to sprinkle the area tonight
Kentucky Legislature
Bill that protects schools, businesses from another shutdown passes in Ky. House