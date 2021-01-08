Girl Scout cookie sales go digital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is that time of the year - Girl Scout cookie season. The Girl Scouts are adapting to making their biggest fundraiser of the year safe and successful.

Cookie sales were derailed early last year after the pandemic forced door to door and booth sales to abruptly end. Now, they are making changes to get cookies in your hands and funds for the girl scouts.

“These girls are in a position to adapt very easily and we’re taking their lead,” explains Director of Communications Haleigh McGraw, “They’re basically teaching us how to do this. They are still honing those skills and really learning what it takes. This program is meant to get our girls prepared to lead us into the future and this is a step in the right direction.”

Of course, there is a new cookie this year too. The French toast themed cookie is called Toast-yay!

Girl Scouts will be using an app or online service to sell cookies this year.

They can also set up shipping or contactless drop-off for customers. And if you are cutting sweets in the new year, you can send cookies to our troops or the Kentucky State Police use cookies for a youth camp.

“We want to make sure that people know that these girls are still out there,” explains McGraw, “They still want to be reaching their goals. They have a lot they want to accomplish in this world and that’s what we’re here to do is help them get there.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.