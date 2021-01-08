Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor has proposed a quick infusion of aid into the state’s coronavirus-battered economy. Gov. Andy Beshear offered an ambitious budget plan to lawmakers Thursday evening in his annual State of the Commonwealth speech.

He has proposed down-payments on raising salaries for teachers and boosting funding for public education.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Beshear urged the GOP-led legislature to quickly pass a separate virus relief bill.

It includes $220 million in aid for small businesses.

Beshear also proposed paying raises for state employees, full funding for Medicaid, and increased funding to shore up the unemployment insurance system.

