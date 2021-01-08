Advertisement

Green River District Health Department reports 11 additional cases and one death in Ohio County

Green River District Health Department
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported 239 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 135 in Daviess County, 16 in Hancock County, 39 in Henderson County, nine in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, 13 in Union County, and 16 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Hancock County, a resident of Henderson County, a resident of McLean County, and a resident of Ohio County.

There have been 14,115 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, the district-wide total of recovered cases is 10,368, 42 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 669 have required hospitalization. There have been 250 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

“Practice the three “W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”

The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

