Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Doris Thomas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Doris Thomas began working at the Med Center Health 35 years ago, and Friday marks the day that chapter closes and another one begins.

“I will tell you it has been a very tough decision and I actually have thought about it two to three years ago. I was really thinking about it but then just decided that I did not want to retire and I just feel like it is time for me to do that,” said Doris Thomas, hero.

The Executive Vice President of Med Center Health started his journey the same year as Doris, and he thought he would never see the day she left the Med Center.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you’ve enjoyed working with, not just here at Med Center Health, but we have developed a very close personal relationship. I’m proud to call her a friend. I know, across our organization, the entire group of 3800 employees that make up Med Center health. I consider Doris, a very dear friend, she’s just such a very special person,” said Executive Vice President Ron Sowell.

If you have ever participated in the Med Center Health 10K Classic, Doris Thomas was behind the scenes along with other familiar faces putting everything together for years.

“The 10K is the one I have always been the most involved with. We have shared many late nights closing down the expo and many ‘5 o’clock in the mornings’ upon Western’s campus getting the race sight ready to go,” said Tommy Loving, Director Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force. “She has always been there and I know she is a loss to the 10K--we hope she continues to volunteer but she will certainly be a loss to the Med Center.”

“We worked together on the children’s classic for several years and then about 20 years ago we started working together on the 10Kclassic. We spent many early mornings right here in front of the Diddle Arena along Big Red way getting ready for the race,” said Joe Tinius, retired Bowling Green School Superintendent.

Thomas said one of her greatest accomplishments through the years was the creation of the Medical Center Health Foundation.

“Probably what moves to the top of my list is our foundation which was started in 2000. I always felt that a foundation for our organization would be very beneficial and it certainly has been,” added Thomas.

A few years ago Doris had the idea of bringing a charity ball back to Bowling Green to benefit the Medical Center Health Foundation. Now 16 years later 100 percent of the proceeds go to the community and dental clinics.

“Without that, there would be people that otherwise would not be able to have healthcare services or dental services so those funds have just been so very important,” Thomas added.

For 35 years of hard work, compassion, and giving back to the community of Bowling Green we honor Doris Thomas as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“Doris grew up here in Warren County, she’s Warren County all the way through. She recognizes that, that we are a very blessed organization and that we have a responsibility to give back to the communities that we serve,” added Sowell.

“Well, I am honored and humbled and my first thoughts were ‘I do not deserve to be a Hometown Hero’ but I’m very grateful,” said Thomas.

Doris’s last day at Med Center Health was Friday. We wish you the best as you enjoy your retirement and more time with your family.

