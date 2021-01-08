Advertisement

Louisville’s Courier Journal to stop printing newspaper directly in the city

Downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The presses at the Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky are stopping for good.

The newspaper reports parent company Gannett said the newspaper’s printing and packaging facility will close permanently in March. The printing of the newspaper and other production operations will be split between Gannett-owned newspapers in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Indianapolis.

The move will result in the loss of 102 jobs. It isn’t expected to impact newspaper delivery.

The Courier Journal’s advertising and news teams will remain in Louisville. The March 9 edition of the paper will be the last to be printed in the city.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
Local Reaction: House Bill 1 would prevent another closure of schools, churches and businesses
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Bowling Green man’s stimulus check goes to wrong account
Twitter disables Trumps's Twitter account
Twitter permanently bans Trump
tScanir (WBKO)
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.

Latest News

Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement following ‘militia rally’ in Frankfort
Aviation Heritage Park Museum construction.
Aviation Heritage Park begins museum construction
COVID-19 vaccinations Phase 1b
Superintendents excited for educators to be apart of Phase 1B for COVID vaccinations
TVA logo (Source AP)
6 area schools receive TVA partnership STEM grants
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.