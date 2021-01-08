Advertisement

Mammoth Cave Ferry reopens

The Green River Ferry has resumed service after being closed for a renovation project.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) - A ferry at Mammoth Cave National Park has resumed service after being closed earlier this year for a renovation project.

The Green River Ferry resumed shuttling vehicles across the waterway on Sunday.

The service closed in September for a project to extend the access ramp by 30 feet into the Green River. The park service says the ferry is operating daily between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Mammoth Cave National Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer says the extended ramp will mean fewer interruptions of service due to low water levels.

