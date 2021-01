BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Metcalfe County swept Russellville is a boys and girls basketball doubleheader Thursday night.

The Lady Hornets (1-1) won in dramatic fashion 56-53 over the Lady Panthers (1-1). Jaycie Harper hit a game-winning 3-pointer for Metcalfe County as time expired.

The Hornets (2-0) took down the Panthers (1-1) 80-68.

