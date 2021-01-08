Advertisement

Metcalfe Sheriff’s Office recover stolen signs from man’s home

Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office charges man with stolen property, drug.
Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office charges man with stolen property, drug.(Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One man was arrested after authorities allegedly found drugs and stolen property in his home.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home on John Fields Road stemming from a theft investigation.

Deputies recovered stolen road signs that belonged to the Metcalfe County Road Department, the sheriff’s office said. According to officials, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found in the home.

Austin England was arrested, placed in the Barren County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property under $1,000, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
Local Reaction: House Bill 1 would prevent another closure of schools, churches and businesses
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Bowling Green man’s stimulus check goes to wrong account
Twitter disables Trumps's Twitter account
Twitter permanently bans Trump
tScanir (WBKO)
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.

Latest News

Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement following ‘militia rally’ in Frankfort
Aviation Heritage Park Museum construction.
Aviation Heritage Park begins museum construction
COVID-19 vaccinations Phase 1b
Superintendents excited for educators to be apart of Phase 1B for COVID vaccinations
TVA logo (Source AP)
6 area schools receive TVA partnership STEM grants
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.