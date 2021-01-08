Metcalfe Sheriff’s Office recover stolen signs from man’s home

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One man was arrested after authorities allegedly found drugs and stolen property in his home.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home on John Fields Road stemming from a theft investigation.

Deputies recovered stolen road signs that belonged to the Metcalfe County Road Department, the sheriff’s office said. According to officials, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found in the home.

Austin England was arrested, placed in the Barren County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property under $1,000, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

