Monroe County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting 12 additional cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 1,040 cases and 916 of those cases have recovered.

As of Friday, there are currently 96 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been 28 deaths reported.

In order to control the spread of the virus, the Monroe County Health Department asks for the community to do the following:

If you tested positive for COVID 19 or think you may have COVID-19:

Please stay home while you wait for your test result to prevent unknowingly exposing others. Your lab or medical provider will tell you if you test positive for COVID-19. They will also tell your Local Health Department. You should stay home and only leave to get medical care. Stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets. If possible, try to use a different bathroom.

You may have symptoms or no symptoms at all. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, tiredness, and shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, loss of smell, and more. If your symptoms worsen and you feel you need care, contact your medical provider.

If your test is positive, please follow the above self-isolation guidance. You will need to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days and must be fever free and have improvement in symptoms before ending self-isolation. Also, please notify your friends, family, school, and work. You should quickly tell your close contacts who should quarantine for 14 days since last seeing you. This is critical to slowing the spread.

Contacts to a positive case should do the following:

Stay home (except to get medical care) and do not invite others in for 14 days from the date of exposure. Do not go to work or school.

Stay away from people you live with; use a separate room and bathroom, if possible.

If you develop symptoms, get tested. When seeking medical care, inform the provider you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should quarantine since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.