Muhlenberg County Schools announce they will remain all virtual next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Muhlenberg County Public Schools will remain all virtual next week, January 11 through 15.

According to a Facebook post from Muhlenberg County Schools, they are continuously evaluating the number of cases and quarantines in the district.

They say that due to the current high numbers, it will be difficult to provide staffing.

The goal is to offer students the Hybrid A/B learning plan as soon as possible for each week.

Muhlenberg County schools also encourage to continue following CDC guidelines so students and staff can come back safely.

