Rep. Brett Guthrie reacts to loss of Capitol Police Officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie, a Republican representative from Bowling Green in the Second Congressional District, reacted to the loss of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

“The loss of USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick is devastating. Beth & I offer our condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family, friends, & fellow officers,” said Guthrie. “The individuals, who harmed USCP & damaged one of our greatest symbols of democracy, should be prosecuted.”

The loss of USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick is devastating. Beth & I offer our condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family, friends, & fellow officers. The individuals, who harmed USCP & damaged one of our greatest symbols of democracy, should be prosecuted.https://t.co/7JoOMbLVDR — Rep. Brett Guthrie (@RepGuthrie) January 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.