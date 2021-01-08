Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie reacts to loss of Capitol Police Officer

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie, a Republican representative from Bowling Green in the Second Congressional District, reacted to the loss of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

“The loss of USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick is devastating. Beth & I offer our condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family, friends, & fellow officers,” said Guthrie. “The individuals, who harmed USCP & damaged one of our greatest symbols of democracy, should be prosecuted.”

