Some local Trump supporters attended DC march, rally, condemn Capitol violence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Locals who attended President Trump’s protest Wednesday are speaking out, especially about the violence that occurred after the rally.

“I am really sick about the mis-portrayal of patriotism on the streets of Washington, on the morning of the sixth,” said Joshua Sturdivant, Rockfield resident who attended the rally and march.

Before the violence took place at the US Capitol building, thousands attended a march in support of President Trump’s election fraud claims.

“People are so sick and tired of having to suppress how they feel because like, I’m now being called brainwashed,” said Gina Bewley of Simpson County.

The destruction followed what supporters say was a peaceful protest.

“Pure love, pure peace,” said Sturdivant about what he observed at the protest.

“They were praying, and it was just such an awesome feeling. And it just broke my heart that people would class us as a violent group because we’re not,” said Kim Gimler and Bewley of Simpson County.

Sturdivant said he, his brother and others ventured to D.C. to march to the and Capitol which was their only goal in order to symbolize their beliefs.

“We stopped at the steps because we had done what we came to do. We went to march to the Capitol, and to show our support for something we feel was fraudulent. And unfortunately, we’ll never get confirmation of our suspicions,” said Sturdivant.

Many locals who attended the march claimed the violence was only conducted by a small number of folks.

“I’m talking 99.99999999 amount of persons in that crowd didn’t do a single thing to that Capitol Building. They marched like we said we were going to do and then they walked right out of there. And that’s all I can know for sure,” said Sturdivant.

Those that attended wanted to share a message with the destructive others.

“I appreciate the fact that you’re passionate, but I must tell you this. That’s not the right way to go about it,” said Sturdivant.

“Instead of inciting violence, I get a lot of people are fed up, but there’s other ways to go about getting our point across,” said Brian Russell who went to D.C. as a Trump supporter only to witness the events.

Regardlessdless that President Trump conceded the election last night, some of his supporters calling for unity.

“I feel like everybody is so divided now. And I don’t want her grandchild or any of my grandchildren, or any of my family growing up, where people hate each other so much. I don’t want that anymore. I want the country back that I grew up in,” said Bewley.

Federal authorities have already made dozens of arrests in connection with the violence at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The FBI has posted photos of persons of interest in the violent attack which can be seen below. If you recognize them or have any information about others, contact (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.