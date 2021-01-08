Advertisement

State Representative Steve Sheldon reacts to capitol raid

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Representative of Bowling Green Steve Sheldon reacted to the Capitol raids in D.C. in a Facebook post today.

This morning, the state rep took a picture of the Kentucky State Capitol and noticed the flag still standing.

Sheldon said he is appalled by the criminal behavior in Washington, and will not condone that behavior.

Sheldon also believes the criminals should be locked up for disrespecting the nation’s capital, assaulting the police, and damaging property.

Snapped this picture walking into work this morning . I couldn’t help but notice the flag still proudly blowing in the...

Posted by Steve Sheldon on Thursday, January 7, 2021

