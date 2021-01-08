Three charged, including two 19 year olds, in 2019 murder by Kentucky State Police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have charged three men in the 2019 slaying of a Franklin County man.

State police say 37-year-old Samuel Payne, 19-year-old Damaja Hardy, and 19-year-old Kendrick Bixler have each been charged with one count of murder.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say they found 73-year-old Ronald Thornton suffering from life-threatening injuries in his home on Oct. 1, 2019. Deputies went to the home after a hang-up call was received.

Thornton was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A month later, a juvenile was charged with murder in Thornton’s death. It’s unclear whether Payne, Hardy or Bixler have attorneys who would comment on their behalf.

