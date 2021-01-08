Advertisement

TJ Regional Health: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

TJ Regional Health reminds everyone that January is Cervical awareness month
TJ Regional Health reminds everyone that January is Cervical awareness month(TJ Regional Health Facebook)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and women can take a variety of steps to avoid cervical cancer or spot the disease early, when it’s highly treatable.

There are actually three positive things that can be said about cervical cancer:

1. Routine Pap tests have made it a much less deadly cancer today than it once was.

2. It is nearly always treatable when found in its early stages.

3. Many of its risk factors are known and preventable.

The cervix is the part of a woman’s reproductive system found at the lower end of the uterus. Sperm passes through it to fertilize eggs. Babies pass through it to be born.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and women can take a variety of steps to avoid cervical cancer or spot the...

Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Friday, January 8, 2021

Cancer can also develop in it, starting as a series of cell changes.

Cervical cancer usually doesn’t cause symptoms until its later stages. That’s why it’s so important to spot it early—and take steps to stop it from ever starting.

To read the rest of this article, please use the link below.

https://www.tjregionalhealth.org/.../c1ad695b-ef12-43d6...

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
Local Reaction: House Bill 1 would prevent another closure of schools, churches and businesses
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Bowling Green man’s stimulus check goes to wrong account
Twitter disables Trumps's Twitter account
Twitter permanently bans Trump
tScanir (WBKO)
Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.

Latest News

Coronavirus infections
Monroe County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in two days
TJ Regional Health releases updated information on COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing.
T.J. Regional Health daily COVID update
Green River District Health Department
Green River District Health Department reports 48 additional cases and two deaths in Ohio County