Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest briefing Friday on the escalation of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, as well as an update on the progress being made on vaccinations.

“We are at a really tough point once again in our war against COVID-19. We have successfully stopped three waves of this virus, but we are now seeing a real and significant increase in cases and our positivity rate from people’s gatherings around the holidays,” said Gov. Beshear. “I wish it hadn’t happened. We’ve got to make sure that moving forward we are not gathering in that way, and we’ve got to know that we wear a mask now to protect ourselves.

“You need to be wearing a mask anywhere outside of your own household. It’s gotten that bad and these mutated versions appear to be spreading really fast.”

According to the most recent White House Federal Report for Kentucky, the state’s fall and winter surge has been at “nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges.”

The governor also reported that Kentucky was 29th in the U.S. in regards to the case rate, 41st in new deaths and 19th highest when it comes to positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,750 new cases of the virus Friday, 170 of those in Warren County. He said it was the third highest single-day total.

The governor reported 13 new deaths, raising the death toll to 2,856. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-8-2020 (WBKO)

Gov. Beshear said 107,799 initial vaccine doses have been administered across the state; 47,385 have been administered since Monday’s report, which Gov. Beshear said highlights the impact of the state’s push to dramatically speed up vaccinations in the commonwealth.

“A shot that sits in a freezer for an extended period of time is no use to anyone,” said Dr. Stack. “Because it is incredibly difficult to find everyone who meet very specific, discrete criteria, and because, unfortunately, there is a substantial portion of the population who is opting to wait for the vaccine or has some concern or hesitancy about it, at the end of the day, we want every vaccination administration site to give at least 90% of the vaccine that reaches the state within seven days, even if that means moving to people in a lower priority category who are willing and able to receive it.”

Watch below.

