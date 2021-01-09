Aviation Heritage Park begins museum construction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Phase one of construction for the Aviation Heritage Park Museum is officially underway.

Phase one of construction has begun at Aviation Heritage Park for their Aviation Heritage Museum. (Allison Baker)

“We have started phase one construction, which includes the foundation and the structural steel for the museum. The foundation is in place, we are waiting now for the steel to arrive in late January. Then that will be put in place during the month of February. Then the actual floor slab will be poured. So the work for this phase one we hope to have completed by early spring,” said Joe Tinius, Board of Directors, Aviation Heritage Park.

When the museum is completed it will allow the park to honor more aviators from Kentucky.

“We cannot get an aircraft for everyone that needs to be recognized. Some because we’re talking about individuals who served in World War One. Victor Strahm was a World War One Flying Ace. We certainly can’t find his aircraft from, the early 1900s. But we need to honor individuals like Victor. But we need indoor space to do that,” added Tinius. “Plus, we can better tell the stories of the aviators who are recognized with the aircraft that are on display. It gives us a place then to continue our mission to educate the youth about the world of aviation, and we will have an education center within the facility. We already have a flight simulator that will be placed in the facility. So that’s the other piece is the chance to make sure our youth understand what’s out there for them in the world of aviation.”

Phase One of construction of the Aviation Heritage Museum. (Allison Baker)

The park is now raising additional funds for phase two of the project, to weatherproof and have the building enclosed. If you would like to help complete this project you can visit their website to donate.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.