Local Reaction: House Bill 1 would prevent another closure of schools, churches and businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, Governor Beshear passed executive orders that forced schools, indoor dining services, and other businesses to close.

On day two of their legislative session, lawmakers got right to work, passing House Bill 1.

The bill would allow schools, businesses, organizations, and churches to remain open as long as CDC guidelines are met.

13 News got reactions from Wendy Costello, owner of Griddles Country Cookin’ in Scottsville, who says her restaurant has been adversely affected by the shutdowns.

“I know personally from being out and about, there are more people in Walmart, there are more people in other big stores than there is my restaurant. You know, I mean, I’ve spaced my tables apart. And there’s plenty of room that you’re not sitting right on top of each other,” said Costello. “I think as long as we’re doing, you know, wearing the mask, and our girls are sanitizing our hands, and we’ve got hand sanitizer at the cash register. As long as we’re following the guidelines, I don’t know why they would pick on restaurants. Same with schools, I’ve had kids that I have teenagers that work for me. And they’re like, you know, our district, some of our classes are 10 foot apart and we have to clear plastic around them. I don’t know why we can’t go to school. And as long as they’re doing their part and keeping the children isolated per se or away from I don’t know why it would be kids need to be in school.”

Wendy says she isn’t sure how her business remained open during the pandemic, and lost substantial amounts of money during closures but wanted to make sure she kept her staff employed.

“I don’t know how I survived. Just to be perfectly honest, I don’t know how the restaurants survive. And we’re just a little restaurant in Scottsville. I don’t know how these big places in Bowling Green, there’s no telling how many hundreds of 1000′s of dollars that they lost. And how do you survive? And so I mean, I made myself stay open to keep my employees because these people need to work. I mean, it is what it is they have to work--If you took out every server job and every cooking job in the state, that’s hundreds and hundreds of 1000′s of people that’s unemployed. You can’t send everybody to the unemployment line. You just can’t. So I mean, it affected us. Thank the Lord that we’re still you know, we’re still able to be open and business has been good,” says Costello.

