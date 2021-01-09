Temperature scanning device created in Bowling Green uses thermography to accurately read temp.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another product created in the age of COVID-19, John Harnage used his background in thermal imaging to create a contactless, and more accurate temperature taking method.

“I got really interested in that (thermal imaging), almost 15 years ago,” Harnage said. “I had a lot of success in the business, decided to start mentoring other people, and about four years ago we started Kentucky Thermal Institute here at the WKU Small Business Accelerator.”

Thermal imaging uses a camera to detect the amount of heat coming from an object. It has many uses, including finding leaks, identifying issues within the human body, and more. Harnage used thermal imaging throughout his career as a home inspector, but now spends time teaching others about the craft, and more recently developing his product called tScanir.

Creating technology didn’t happen overnight. When COVID-19 first hit in 2020, things at the Kentucky Thermal Institute were put on pause. Harnage was not able to get the materials he needed for his students and WKU did not allow in-person classes.

“In March, this concept was not even a thought, we were selling cameras we were hosting education we were doing inspections just as normal and then of course when COVID hit everything shut down.”

Harnage consulted with some of the people he worked alongside to come up with the idea of using thermal imaging to help with temperature checks. After finding a manufacturer, the idea became reality.

“A lot of people have done this wrong so we’ve worked really hard on getting it right before we released it, and that’s where we are right now, just now starting on deliveries,” Harnage said.

Others have already invested in the product, and Harnage plans to headquarter operations in Bowling Green.

“There was no doubt in my mind that it had to be Bowling Green, not just because I live here but because I love Bowling Green and Western has been a big part in this,” Harnage explained.

The Warren County Courthouse is now using the tScanir to check people’s temperatures as they walk in the building, and Harnage believes this technology will still be useful after the pandemic.

“There are some factories that we’ve talked to, placed these units at that have had strep throat run rampant throughout the office, so they realize in a post-COVID world we’re still going to need these temperature checks.”

Harnage hopes to see his product in more places like factories and schools in the future. To learn more about the product you can visit its website tscanir.com.

