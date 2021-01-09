Tops hang on to beat LA Tech

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Basketball overcame a poor offensive outing to beat Louisiana Tech 66-64, on Friday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.

“It seemed like it was an offensive challenge all night long from our team,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said after the game. We couldn’t shoot it extremely well at all and when you don’t shoot it well, it’s a grind offensively. That’s kind of what it was.

The Hilltoppers (9-3, 2-1 C-USA) shot just 35.7 percent from the field while the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-2 C-USA) shot 41 percent. However, WKU was able to make up for its shooting struggles in two areas, rebounding and free throws.

The Tops outrebounded the Bulldogs 47-33. Junior center Charles Bassey led the team with 17 boards with a team-high 24 points to go along with it.

At the foul line, WKU did what it does best, make more free throws than their opponent attempts. The Hilltoppers went 24 of 31 from the line, while Louisiana Tech shot 9 of 16.

“Those two areas offset us not shooting very well,” Stansbury said.

A pair of WKU seniors had a memorable night. Taveion Hollingsworth passed Courtney Lee as the leader in most career minutes played, while Josh Anderson became the 51st Hilltopper to reach 1,000 points scored.

After a quiet weekend against Charlotte, senior Carson Williams seemed to find a rhythm. He finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Tops and Bulldogs will be back at Diddle Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT to close out their series.

