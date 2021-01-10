Clouds to give way to some sun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was a cloudy day, but changes are on the horizon. Tonight, clouds will start to dissolve giving way to partly cloudy skies by morning with lows around 20. Tomorrow, the sun will finally make its appearance after days of cloudy weather. Highs tomorrow are expected to remain in the low 40′s, with Sunday evening lows around the mid 20′s.

Monday, a system is forecasted to hug the gulf coast with some rain, however we will remain mostly cloudy with highs around 40, and lows in the upper 20′s. Tuesday through Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 40′s, and lows near 30. Thursday, temperatures will warm up to around 50 with partly cloudy skies, and evening lows around the mid 30′s. The warm air doesn’t last long however, as we will cool once again back to the mid 40′s by Friday. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40′s

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer. High 41, Low 26, winds N-3

MONDAY: Chance of Showers, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 29, winds NE-3

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 42, Low 28, winds SW-6

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 34

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 70 (1930)

Record Low: -24 (1877)

Today’s Precip: Trace

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.46″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.