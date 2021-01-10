First female KSP officer passes away.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police, the first female KSP officer, Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor, passed away on Saturday, January 9.

Sandra lived in Ocala, Florida with her husband, John. The retired Trooper passed away after an extended battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Sandra joined KSP in 1977, upon starting the academy. She graduated in January of 1978.

KSP reports plans for her services are still pending.

