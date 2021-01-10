Med Center Health: Vaccine appointments for first responders, elderly and school personnel by texting word ‘SENIOR’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Bowling Green say they’re now moving into the next phase of vaccine distribution, which now includes first responders, the elderly ages 70 and above and school personnel. You can schedule an appointment by texting the word ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200.

Med Center Health released the following statement:

“The Medical Center at Bowling Green is continuing to vaccinate healthcare personnel included in the state’s Phase1a. We have been authorized by the Kentucky Department of Public Health to move into Phase 1b which includes first responders, anyone at least age 70 and K-12 school personnel.

Individuals who qualify under the age requirements for this priority phase can add their name to the scheduling request list by texting SENIOR to 270-796-3200.

Alternatively, you can also email vaccine@mchealth.net with your full name, date of birth and phone number. Phase 1b includes a large number of Kentuckians and, with the limited supply of vaccine, we ask the public to be patient as we work through the request list.”

Med Center Health says after you have submitted your request, you will be contacted when your appointment time becomes available.

