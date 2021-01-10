Advertisement

More sunshine this week!

Temperatures to briefly warm up mid-week
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Its finally coming... the sunshine! While the last few days have been mostly cloudy, we are about to embark on some much needed sunshine for the area. Tonight, we have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 20s. Tomorrow, clouds should disintegrate giving way to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday through Wednesday, we enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Thursday, temperatures stay warm around 50. However, the winds start to pick up from Thursday evening into Friday as a system moves into the area bringing a chance of showers for early Friday. Friday, we end the week under mostly cloudy skies, but a bit breezy. The third weekend of January looks to remain partly cloudy with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 40, Low 24, winds NE-3

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 44, Low 28, winds SW-7

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 48, Low 31, winds SW-6

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 36

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 70 (1949)

Record Low: -19 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.68″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

