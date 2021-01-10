Advertisement

Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 23-year-old man has died following a deadly shooting outside of a bar in downtown Bowling Green early Sunday morning.

The Bowling Green Police Department say they were on foot patrol near Three Brothers ll Lounge when they heard gunshots around 1:40 a.m. Police say they located where the shots were coming from and found Tayveon M. Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green on the side of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Bibb was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Heavy police presence at Three Brothers, a bar in Bowling Green. A male subject has been shot.

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Police say Advanced Crime Scene Processors were called to the scene. Police say they are conducting an investigation and working to identify other witnesses.

At the time of this release, no suspect has been identified.

If you have any information about the death of Tayveon Bibb, please contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000

