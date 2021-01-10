Simpson County: 23-year-old killed in train collision

FRANKLIN, KY. (January 9, 2020) – On Saturday, January 9th at 06:21 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green say they were contacted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department and requested to respond to a fatal collision involving a train.

Police say 23-year-old Eric L. Webb of Franklin was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Peden Mill Road in Simpson County. Police say Webb’s vehicle approached a railroad crossing with crossing gates down. Police say Webb attempted to drive around the crossing gate but was unable to clear the intersection before being impacted by a CSX train. Police say Eric L. Webb was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision by the Simpson County Coroner.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Mike Wathen. Police say Wathen was assisted on scene by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, Simpson County EMS, Simpson County Coroner’s Office, Franklin-Simpson Fire Department, and other KSP personnel.

No further information is available for release at this time.

