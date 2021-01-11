Another cloudy and cold day before things warm up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy and cold weekend, we start the week off on a similar note. However, things will begin to change as we expect to see sunshine and warmer weather by the middle of the week!

Bone-chilling forecast requires some extra Calcium to keep you warm! Fortunately we have warmer weather on the way! (WBKO)

Even though skies cleared out some on Sunday evening, we once again see clouds this Monday due to a low pressure system along the Gulf Coast near Mobile, Alabama. The clouds from this system have extended all the way to the Ohio River and even into the central Appalachian Mountains. Fortunately, most of the moisture from this system stays to the south (where places like Mississippi and Louisiana are seeing snowfall on Monday morning!) but we are tracking the potential for a few light snow showers possible to develop for areas south of Bowling Green and east of I-65. At this time, it appears that any snow that falls will only bring a dusting at best, but isolated areas, especially near the state line into Tennessee, could see minor accumulations under 1 inch. The greatest impacts from these light snow showers would be reduced visibility. Most of south-central Kentucky will remain dry, although a few light snow flurries can’t be ruled out. Clouds will slowly decrease form the northwest to the southeast this afternoon into tonight, but it won’t be enough to get us out of the 30s as highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 30s with a light northwest wind.

Tonight will have more clouds clear out, but this will only make us colder as lows on Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop down in the low 20s with even a few teens possible! Thick frost is possible on windshields so plan for a longer morning on Tuesday with the frigid conditions expected! Tuesday will have some relief though as winds will shift out of the southwest; this along with sunshine will push highs near normal in the mid 40s!

The warm weather continues in the middle of the week as abundant sunshine sticks around with more southwest winds! Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s! Thursday will also see similar temperatures, though we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds along with breezy southwest winds with gusts up to 30 mph possible! By the end of the week, shower chances will be possible as a disturbance moves through the region and will cool us down to the mid-to-low 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds through the first half of the weekend. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. High 38. Low 22. Winds NW at 4 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warmer. High 46. Low 26. Winds SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 29. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (2020)

Record Low Today: -18 (1886)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:49 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 67)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 36

Yesterday’s Low: 27

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.68″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.