Musical sister duo wins grant from Kentucky Foundation for Women

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Foundation for Women has awarded 44 Artist Enrichment grants to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations. The grants, which totaled $146,960, went to artists who are committed to creating positive social change throughout the state.

Sisters Kenzie and Laila Crowe of Girl Tones were among the recipients and will use the grant to develop, record, and market an album that integrates their personal experiences of hypocrisy as young women growing up in the South.

The young women come from a musical family. “My dad plays drums. He’s always had a drum kit in the house and ever since we were little, we’ve been exposed to so much music.” said Kenzie. They are also classically trained; Kenzie on cello and Laila on piano.

They expressed appreciation for the Bowling Green community and its collective support for the arts. “We definitely would not be where we are now and be getting this success without our strong community, and it’s a really great thing, a really charming nature of Bowling Green. We have a really great community,” said Laila.

The grant comes as 2020 was a tough year for live music, as venues closed or limited capacity, leading to canceled concerts and gigs. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s been really really challenging to be creative during this time. We have both been pretty sad, sooo (laughs). It’s been challenging,” admitted Kenzie. They have livestreamed performances, including one for the Warren County Public Library.

Photo credit Morgan Bass

