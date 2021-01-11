Arrest made after Glasgow Prescription Center theft

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday, Glasgow Police Department responded to Glasgow Prescription Center where a theft had occurred.

According to police, Dustin Eddings of Glasgow had removed a portable oxygen concentrator from the building, defaced the serial number and attempted to sell the piece of equipment before later destroying the equipment.

Eddings, 39, was arrested and charged with TBUT Or DISP From Building $500 Or More But U/$10,000, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

