Bassey named C-USA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After another great performance this weekend in the series against Louisiana Tech, Charles Bassey has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In two games against the Bulldogs, Bassey averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as the Hilltoppers split the series. He shot 59.1% from the field, 50% from 3-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line.

Game one saw the junior finish with 24 points and 17 rebounds, his seventh double-double this season. Bassey’s 14 boards are the most by a Hilltopper this season. He also blocked four shots in the second half including one that preserved WKU’s victory.

On Saturday, Bassey picked up another double-double, this time finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He added three blocks to his state line as well.

As of Sunday, Bassey is the nation’s leader in total rebounds, dunks, and double-doubles. He is third in total blocks, and fourth in both rebounds and blocks per game.

This is the fourth time this season Bassey has been named the league’s Player of the Week (Nov. 30, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21). Five of the nine C-USA Player of the Week awards have gone to a Hilltopper this season.

WKU is set for a home-and-home series against Marshall this weekend. The Tops will host the Thundering Herd on Friday, then play a rematch in Huntington, W.V on Sunday.

