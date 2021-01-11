BG superintendent Gary Fields receives COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Med Center Health began vaccinating K-12 school staff and individuals 70 and older in phase 1b, Bowling Green superintendent Gary Fields was among those who received the vaccine Monday.

He called it a historical day for the school district. According to Fields, over 70% of the district faculty and staff have committed to getting the vaccine and he expects more to be more open to receiving it now.

“This may be the most significant day in our district’s history. And we haven’t seen our kids in 53 days, that’s seven and a half weeks, almost like a summer break, we got them back in person today. And then our staff members now have the peace of mind that they’re now going to be able to get the vaccine, which is just a game-changer for us,” expressed Fields.

Over the weekend, the state made a push for school personnel to be a priority in this next phase of the vaccination plan.

Bowling Green and Warren County also started in person back today.

“It’s a game-changer for us to stay in school, on our hybrid model. And now there’s hope that we could have every kid back in the building on the same day. So, you know, we talked about normalcy. And I think all of our community members, maybe have more of that today than it did yesterday,” said Fields.

The Med Center is only vaccinating school staff in warren and Simpson County. Your district should provide you with information in order to get a vaccine.

