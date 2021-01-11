Edmonson County girl invited to Youth Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Edmonson county girl is on her way to the youth pro bowl.

Ten-year-old Bristol Butler has been playing football for three years. She’s the back-up quarterback for her team in the Edmonson county league.

Bristol’s mom, Destiny Butler, says she’s the only girl they’ve heard of who got an invitation. Bristol says she’s honored to get the invitation, and she hopes to be the first girl to play in the NFL, inspiring others to do the same.

”It’s a great idea because when someone’s out here playing, or we have people out here who are sitting here inspiring kids to be able to do their dream, I think it’s very kind of people to do that,” Bristol explains.

Bristol says the best part of football, aside from tackling, is telling everyone “good game” at the end. In order to get to the Youth Pro Bowl, Bristol needs to raise $1200 for expenses. You can find her Go-fund-me page here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.