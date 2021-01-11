Advertisement

Green River Ferry and Green River Road daytime closures January 12 and 13.

The temporary closures are required for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge
Green River Ferry, Mammoth Cave National Park
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will close the Green River Ferry Road and the Green River Ferry service between 8 am to 4 pm on Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13 in order to transport and install a 200 ft pedestrian bridge over the River.

The new bridge will create a loop trail for the Echo River Springs Accessible Trail that joins directly back to the Green River Ferry parking area.

The Echo River Springs Accessible Trail is currently open, but visitors will not be able to access the trail on the days of the bridge installation and may experience limited access periods over the course of the bridge installation process.

Portions of the trail were rehabilitated in 2018 to improve accessibility and add tactile wayside interpretation stops along the route.

The bridge project is the last step to complete the plan to improve the trail for park visitors.

