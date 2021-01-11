Advertisement

Light Snow Ends Tonight, Warmer for Tuesday

We’ll Jump into the 50s Wednesday!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A band of light snow has managed to creep into southern sections of the South-Central KY Monday evening. This may produce a dusting of snow accumulation in areas south and east of Bowling Green. Snow ends by late evening, with clearing skies overnight.

Abundant sunshine returns Tuesday and hangs around through mid-week. With it comes a nice warmup! Highs return to near seasonal norms Tuesday (mid 40s) before climbing into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

The warmup won’t last, though. A series of cold fronts arrives Friday into the weekend, with chances for light rain and light snow showers. Temperatures turn progressively colder down the stretch, with highs falling into the 40s and lows tumbling into the 20s this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 46, Low 26, winds SW-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 52, Low 29, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Mild. High 48, Low 31, winds SW-13

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 35

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 72 (2020)

Record Low: -18 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
BIBB, TAYVEON MICHAEL
Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Dustin L. Eddings, 39 of Glasgow is arrested on theft charges
Arrest made after Glasgow Prescription Center theft
Michael Meredith
Metcalfe County man arrested after a report of a church break-in

Latest News

It's a Tuesday, so you'll still need an extra 'pick-me-up' to make it through the day. However,...
A cold start, but a seasonably warm day is in store!
A cold morning, but warmer weather is on the way!
Cold morning, but warmer weather is on the way!
Tracking a few light snow showers possible near Lake Cumberland region
Light snow showers possible near Lake Cumberland this afternoon
Bone-chilling forecast requires some extra Calcium to keep you warm! Fortunately we have warmer...
Another cloudy and cold day before things warm up!