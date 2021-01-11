Light Snow Ends Tonight, Warmer for Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A band of light snow has managed to creep into southern sections of the South-Central KY Monday evening. This may produce a dusting of snow accumulation in areas south and east of Bowling Green. Snow ends by late evening, with clearing skies overnight.

Abundant sunshine returns Tuesday and hangs around through mid-week. With it comes a nice warmup! Highs return to near seasonal norms Tuesday (mid 40s) before climbing into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

The warmup won’t last, though. A series of cold fronts arrives Friday into the weekend, with chances for light rain and light snow showers. Temperatures turn progressively colder down the stretch, with highs falling into the 40s and lows tumbling into the 20s this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 46, Low 26, winds SW-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 52, Low 29, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Mild. High 48, Low 31, winds SW-13

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 35

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 72 (2020)

Record Low: -18 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

