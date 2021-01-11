Med Center Health moves to phase 1b in vaccination plan, school personnel first priority

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health officially moved into phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The room at the WKU Health and Sciences Complex was filled with chatter of hope as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Med Center’s campus.

“It’s almost a sense of relief because I feel like it’s the start to getting back to some sort of normalcy for us,” said Angie Vaughn, a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Franklin.

Phase 1b includes people 70 and up and K-12 faculty and staff. It also includes first responders, but many have already received the vaccine in the area.

“We do want to try to get the school personnel done as quickly as possible. So they are one of our priorities right now,” said Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

As some districts re-opened Monday for in-person instruction, many expressed feelings of relief among the first step to protection.

“We never know, within the schools when we’ve been exposed and what we’ve been exposed to, we could be asymptomatic,” said Vaughn.

Vaccinations are through appointments ONLY by texting ‘SENIOR’ to the number on the screen, or by emailing vaccine@mchealth.net.

VACCINE UPDATE: 70+ and K-12 school staff/faculty are being vaccinated this morning in Bowling Green at Med Center. The goal is to vaccinate 570 a day. Med Center has pledged to not waste a single dose regardless of the situation. pic.twitter.com/vA5eZiR9KI — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) January 11, 2021

“Please do not call the main hospital number. Because again, that main hospital number is how our doctors and others make sure that they take care of the patients in the hospital,” said Joyce.

If you have tried to text or email, Joyce said your communication has been received. A timeline for when you will get an appointment will be dependent on shipment and staff.

Med Center Health aims to vaccinate at least 570 people per day.

“If somebody texts and make in to make their appointment, you know, they may not hear back right away, but please be patient, you will get an appointment,” said Joyce. “We are going to make sure that we get people vaccinated, it’s just going to take some time.”

As each day progresses, more are becoming vaccinated and therefore, many people say is one step closer to some sense of normalcy.

“As teachers, you know, we long for the days when we could have a room full of students and interact with our students hug them, you know, work in small groups, so I feel like it’s kind of the beginning,” said Vaughn.

