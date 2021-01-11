Advertisement

Metcalfe County man arrested after a report of a church break-in

Michael Meredith
Michael Meredith(Barren County Detention Center)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible break-in at the Pleasant Hill Church in the Randolph community.

Deputies found 36-year-old Michael Meredith, of Edmonton, inside the church, hiding in a storage room. Deputies say Meredith appeared to under the influence.

Meredith was arrested and taken to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

· Burglary 3rd Degree

· Resisting Arrest

· Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance

