Metcalfe County man arrested after a report of a church break-in
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible break-in at the Pleasant Hill Church in the Randolph community.
Deputies found 36-year-old Michael Meredith, of Edmonton, inside the church, hiding in a storage room. Deputies say Meredith appeared to under the influence.
Meredith was arrested and taken to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:
· Burglary 3rd Degree
· Resisting Arrest
· Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance
