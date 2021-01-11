Advertisement

Morgantown man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - While on patrol, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a Honda Accord turn without stopping at the stop sign or signaling the turn.

The license plate information came back as expired on a Chevy, instead of a Honda. The deputy stopped the car and found the driver, 30-year-old Anthony Hazelwood, of Morgantown, was driving with a suspended license and had multiple priors for the same offense.

Hazelwood was arrested for driving on suspended license and the deputy found suspected methamphetamine on Hazelwood. Multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine and multiple forms of drug paraphernalia were also found after the car was searched.

Hazelwood was charged with:

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License

· Improper Registration Plate

· Failure to Produce Insurance Card

Hazelwood was taken to the Hart County Jail.

