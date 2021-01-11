Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Schools extend virtual learning due to Covid

By Ashton Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Covid numbers on the rise, one school district has decided to extend virtual learning.

Muhlenberg County Schools announced they would stay virtual for an extra week before returning to hybrid. Carla Embry with the Muhlenberg County Board of Education says they want students back as soon as possible.

Good afternoon! This message is to inform you that Muhlenberg County Public Schools will remain all virtual next week,...

Posted by Muhlenberg County Public Schools on Thursday, January 7, 2021

However, Embry says the board’s number one priority is the safety of its students. By waiting another week, the school hopes to allow students to quarantine and ensure the students coming back are healthy.

”We’re on the brink of just really having issues being able to open up all of our buildings for our students to be able to bring them back in so we’re hoping with one more week, we will start seeing those numbers decline, people coming out of quarantine, and we’ll be able to go the 19th,” Embry explains.

Muhlenberg County Schools are planning to return to the A-B hybrid schedule on January 19.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Mike Wathen. Police say...
Simpson County: 23-year-old killed in train collision
BIBB, TAYVEON MICHAEL
Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green
First female KSP officer passes away.
First female KSP officer passes away
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Med Center Health: Vaccine appointments for first responders, elderly and school personnel by texting word ‘SENIOR’

Latest News

Kaley Live
Kaley Live
Hopkinsville collision injures police officer
Hopkinsville collision injures police officer
KY rep reacts to LMPD chief hiring
KY rep reacts to LMPD chief hiring
Good News: Edmonson County Girl Invited to Youth Pro Bowl
Good News: Edmonson County Girl Invited to Youth Pro Bowl
BGISD back to school
BGISD back to school