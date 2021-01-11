Muhlenberg County Schools extend virtual learning due to Covid

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Covid numbers on the rise, one school district has decided to extend virtual learning.

Muhlenberg County Schools announced they would stay virtual for an extra week before returning to hybrid. Carla Embry with the Muhlenberg County Board of Education says they want students back as soon as possible.

However, Embry says the board’s number one priority is the safety of its students. By waiting another week, the school hopes to allow students to quarantine and ensure the students coming back are healthy.

”We’re on the brink of just really having issues being able to open up all of our buildings for our students to be able to bring them back in so we’re hoping with one more week, we will start seeing those numbers decline, people coming out of quarantine, and we’ll be able to go the 19th,” Embry explains.

Muhlenberg County Schools are planning to return to the A-B hybrid schedule on January 19.

