Advertisement

Need stamps in Detroit? Go to Aretha Franklin post office

You’ve got to ‘Think’ where you’re going to get your postage
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died...
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018. The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue.(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office.

President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

“No matter where life took her, Aretha never forgot about her hometown of Detroit,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. “Renaming this facility after her is a small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.

The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue. It’s not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that’s also named for Franklin.

Many supporters hope the Postal Service eventually issues a stamp to honor Franklin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Kentucky House creating committee to consider impeaching Gov. Beshear
BIBB, TAYVEON MICHAEL
Police: 23-year-old shot and killed in downtown Bowling Green
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Dustin L. Eddings, 39 of Glasgow is arrested on theft charges
Arrest made after Glasgow Prescription Center theft
Michael Meredith
Metcalfe County man arrested after a report of a church break-in

Latest News

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Mental illness issues could halt execution of female inmate
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the current minority leader, is in position to be majority leader...
Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement